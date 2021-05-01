Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 3,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

