Meta (MTA) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.88 or 0.00869504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00049919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

