Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 177,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Metacrine alerts:

MTCR stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter worth about $9,469,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 199,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.