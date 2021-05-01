MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0369 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $92.99 million and $2.65 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00285939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.97 or 0.01107118 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00723941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.77 or 0.99955034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,691,825,429 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522,347,026 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

