Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $31.24 million and $386,520.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.28 or 0.05117643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00077864 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,253,184 coins and its circulating supply is 78,253,086 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.