Metaverse ETP Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $30.93 million and approximately $441,393.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.88 or 0.04963823 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,250,094 coins and its circulating supply is 78,249,997 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.