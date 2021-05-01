Meter Governance (MTRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.37 million and $1.29 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00009254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 86.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

