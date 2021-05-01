Method Finance Price Hits $0.32 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $1.18 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

