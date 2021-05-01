MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $63.63 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $64.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

