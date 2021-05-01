Metronome (MET) Price Hits $4.05

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Metronome has a total market cap of $47.03 million and approximately $159,038.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $4.05 or 0.00007072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00281658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $616.11 or 0.01076294 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00717717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.85 or 1.00207201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.