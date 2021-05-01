Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 315.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 4,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

