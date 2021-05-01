MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Issues Earnings Results

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 871,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.