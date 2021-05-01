Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

