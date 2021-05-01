Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.