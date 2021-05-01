Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,001 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $153,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day moving average is $228.57. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

