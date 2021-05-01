Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.9% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.