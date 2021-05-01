Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $157.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.