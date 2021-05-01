Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $28.97. 283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.