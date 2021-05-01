Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Richard Macpherson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

MEEC stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.