Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
In other news, CEO Richard Macpherson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
About Midwest Energy Emissions
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.
