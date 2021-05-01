Millennium Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:MBVA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Millennium Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:MBVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBVA opened at $1.50 on Friday. Millennium Bankshares has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Get Millennium Bankshares alerts:

About Millennium Bankshares

Millennium Bankshares Corporation operates a bank holding company for Millennium Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It accepts short-term and long-term deposits, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, fixed-rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.