Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce sales of $131.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.21 million. Mimecast reported sales of $114.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $498.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.50 million to $498.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $561.05 million to $564.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 990,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,500 shares of company stock worth $7,153,985 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after buying an additional 469,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

