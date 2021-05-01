MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 191,800 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YGMZ stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

