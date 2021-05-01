Mining Core Coin Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $37,457.74 and approximately $27,288.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00282703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.53 or 0.01080210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00721981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.27 or 1.00048721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.