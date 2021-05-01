Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Reaches $61.39 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $61.39 million and approximately $80,664.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.65 or 0.01134255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,057,820,570 coins and its circulating supply is 3,852,611,003 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

