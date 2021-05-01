Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.74 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $592.22 million and $18.74 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $9.84 or 0.00017125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00282899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.11 or 0.01110000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.48 or 0.00724469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,496.81 or 1.00017122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,157,216 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

