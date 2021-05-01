Mirrored Alibaba Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for about $236.96 or 0.00410746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $31.58 million and approximately $43,230.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00282261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $642.37 or 0.01113463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.71 or 0.00727512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,695.00 or 1.00007244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 133,264 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars.

