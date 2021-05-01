Mirrored Apple Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $133.86 or 0.00233421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $34.22 million and approximately $85,607.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00287278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.76 or 0.01141740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00719115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.09 or 0.99856764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 255,637 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.