Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $346.18 or 0.00602598 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $36.30 million and $41,247.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00287557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.49 or 0.01142772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00719927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.26 or 0.99918049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 104,861 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

