Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $36.35 million and $130,506.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $346.61 or 0.00602458 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00284061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.58 or 0.01083870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.57 or 0.00711883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.40 or 0.99741720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 104,861 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.