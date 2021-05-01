Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $17.37 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.37 or 0.00030105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $38.20 million and approximately $29,086.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00285963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.49 or 0.01134179 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00718238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,589.90 or 0.99798755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,199,132 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

