Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Capitalization Tops $35.84 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $24.70 or 0.00042760 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $35.84 million and approximately $47,009.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00283110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.56 or 0.01083117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.60 or 1.00038455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,451,054 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

