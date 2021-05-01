Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.38 or 0.00014540 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $41,953.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00064145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00286238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $655.05 or 0.01136893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.58 or 0.00721271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,665.04 or 1.00083108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,677,100 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

