Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for approximately $717.32 or 0.01245475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $38.67 million and $72,072.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00285249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.02 or 0.01137301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.88 or 0.00727299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.42 or 1.00170707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 53,914 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

