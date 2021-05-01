Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $45.25 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $33.36 million and approximately $538,371.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $45.25 or 0.00078391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00064241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00281072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.01121627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.83 or 0.00737748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,754.88 or 1.00060501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 737,332 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

