Mithril Price Up 76.5% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Mithril has a total market cap of $125.16 million and $49.02 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.02 or 0.00324969 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001807 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002240 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.