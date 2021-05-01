Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $841.31 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for approximately $841.31 or 0.01464541 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $462.20 million and $170,064.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 108% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

