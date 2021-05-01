MMOCoin (MMO) Market Cap Hits $692,387.23

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $692,387.23 and $34.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

