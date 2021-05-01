Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,733,566 shares of company stock valued at $837,875,544. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

