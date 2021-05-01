Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $1.43 on Top Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.31 or 0.00868225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.