Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Mohawk Industries updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 3.570-3.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.50. 737,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,459. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $214.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

