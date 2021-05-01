Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,806 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $87,548,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

