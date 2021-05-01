Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $8.50 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of ADP opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.