Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,904 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.81. The firm has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

