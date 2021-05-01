Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,709 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

