Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.12.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

