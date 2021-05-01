Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 963 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 2.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $197.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.