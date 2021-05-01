Monavale Market Cap Achieves $6.89 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $1,024.55 or 0.01772058 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $130,282.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

