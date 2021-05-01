Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,770.57

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,770.57 ($23.13) and traded as high as GBX 2,000.40 ($26.14). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,965 ($25.67), with a volume of 1,186,999 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNDI. Bank of America upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,908.57 ($24.94).

Get Mondi alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,904.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,770.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Also, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,496.

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.