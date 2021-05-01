Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 447.80 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 439.80 ($5.75). 182,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 369,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOON shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 430.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.