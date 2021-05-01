Moonshot (MOONSHOT) Market Capitalization Tops $11,247.00

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $11,247.00 and $4.41 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00284061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.58 or 0.01083870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.57 or 0.00711883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.40 or 0.99741720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

